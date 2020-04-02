Superintendent Philip Martin gives update on Extended Closure
Philip Martin, Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish School District, gave an update today via social media after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he is extending the ‘Stay at Home’ order to April 30.
Read what he wrote below:
Due to the COVID19 virus, Governor Edwards has extended school closures until April 30. Terrebonne Parish Schools will comply with this proclamation.
We will continue the on-line educational resources, available at www.tpsd.org, and for those students without internet access, we will continue with take-home learning packets.
In the interest of minimizing everyone’s exposure to each other, take-home learning packets will now be two-week packets.
Set #2 of the packets will be placed at Southdown Elementary School and South Terrebonne High School on Monday, April 6. Packets will be accessible from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday through Friday.
Please adhere to proper social distancing, and leave lots of space between you and others when picking up packets.
Continue to monitor the TPSD website and official Facebook page for further details.
Stay Safe!
Superintendent Philip Martin