Superintendent Philip Martin gives update on Extended Closure

Philip Martin, Superintendent of Terrebonne Parish School District, gave an update today via social media after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he is extending the ‘Stay at Home’ order to April 30.

Read what he wrote below:

Due to the COVID19 virus, Governor Edwards has extended school closures until April 30. Terrebonne Parish Schools will comply with this proclamation.

We will continue the on-line educational resources, available at www.tpsd.org, and for those students without internet access, we will continue with take-home learning packets.