Superintendent releases statement on Postponing start of Terrebonne Parish Schools

Since the story on the postponement of the 2020-2021 school year for Terrebonne Parish schools ran, Superintendent Philip Martin has spoken with the Times, also confirming the new start date and giving his statement that has been sent to parents and employees.

Martin said that the safety and health of the students, employees and community is the reason why the Terrebonne Parish School District decided to postpone the start. “It’s just very hard to put 20,000 people in motion — and that’s what the school system is — when you have soaring coronavirus rates, giant spikes.” he told the Times. “It’s just not a wise thing to do.”

Read his full statement for parents and employees below:

“Louisiana is currently experiencing record numbers of COVID-19, more than when schools abruptly closed in March. Terrebonne Parish currently has the highest infection rate in Louisiana (per 100,000).

In light of this resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Terrebonne Parish Public Schools will delay the opening of schools until the day after the Labor Day holiday (September 8, 2020). The remainder of school calendar (Holidays) will remain the same with days at the end of the school year added.

These are difficult times for our community. We must make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, staff and our community.”