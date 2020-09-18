Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court announced. She was 87.

Justice Ginsburg was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and was the oldest sitting member of the court. Most recently, she was the leader the the court’s liberal wing, fighting for women’s rights, abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action, among other notable things.