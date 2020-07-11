Synergy Bank Donates to United Way’s Virtual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive

Synergy Bank and their employees recently donated a total of $7,200 to the United Way of South Louisiana’s Bayou Pack the Bus School Supply Drive. With Synergy donating $6,000 and their employees donating $1,200, their donation is more than half the campaign’s goal of $12,000.

This is the sixth year Synergy and United Way have partnered to coordinate the annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Due to the pandemic, the Bayou Pack the Bus School Supply Drive was moved online to www.bayoupackthebus.com.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing families who are in greater need in our parishes,” said Jerry Ledet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Bank. “Whether the schools are online or in-person, we want to be able to help students obtain the supplies they need to help them succeed.”

All monetary donations are being accepted now throughout the month of July on the website, at the United Way office or at any Synergy Bank locations in the drive-thru. One hundred percent of the money collected will be used to purchase supplies that will be shipped directly to the school boards in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes for dissemination to the students.

United Way of South Louisiana encourages other businesses to host their own campaign to benefit the drive. Sign up today by contacting the United Way of South Louisiana at 985-879-2461 or email achampagne@uwsla.com.

Parents who need help with school supplies can contact their local school board representatives:

Terrebonne Parish: Kwanzaa Johnson, 985-879-6400 ext. 264

Lafourche Parish: Quentina Brown, 985-532-2508

Learn more at www.bayoupackthebus.com or at facebook.com/BayouPackTheBus.

Photo: Left to Right: Synergy Executive Vice President, Ben Borne; Synergy Marketing Administrator, Elmy Savoie; United Way Campaign Associate Ashlee Champagne; United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos; and Synergy President and CEO Jerry Ledet.