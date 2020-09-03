System has strong chance of development into tropical depression this weekend

In this evening’s update, the National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nana, located about 150 miles east of Belize City, Belize and Tropical Depression Omar, located a few hundred miles north of Bermuda.

Elsewhere over the Atlantic basin on this Wednesday evening, an area of low pressure is located about midway between the Windward Islands and west Africa, producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms. Some development of this system is possible this week as it drifts generally westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. It has a low (30 percent) chance of formation during the next five days.