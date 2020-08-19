Systems have high chance of formation in the next 5 days

The Atlantic basin is looking pretty active tonight. Both tropical waves are showing high percentages of formation during the next five days.

From the National Hurricane Center:

Over the Atlantic basin on this Tuesday evening, a tropical wave is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized thunderstorms along with strong gusty winds on the north side of the disturbance. Significant development of this system is unlikely during the next day or so while it moves quickly westward at about 20 mph across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. After that time, however, the wave is forecast to move more slowly west-northwestward, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It has a medium (40 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days.