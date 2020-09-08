T. Baker Smith raises $10K for hurricane relief and recovery in five days

T. Baker Smith is partnering with the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana to raise money for their Hurricane Laura Relief and Recovery fund.

They are raising money from people, like us, who want to help their neighbors in Southwest Louisiana return to the lives they’d known before this disaster struck.

The contributions they receive are being granted to nonprofits that have proven they don’t flinch when catastrophe strikes. At the start, their disaster grants pay for food, shelter, medicine, and all the other necessities that help stabilize those in most immediate need. Then they will be shifting to making grants for long-term recovery and, perhaps more importantly, for making people and places more resilient for the next time disaster visits.

In just five days, TBS Spark Foundation was able to raise and donate $10,000 to the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana because of generation contributions from our associates and a match from our CEO Kenny Smith and his wife, Sheri Smith.