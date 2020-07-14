Tarpon Rodeo postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions

The International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, the oldest fishing tournament in the United States, has announced that this year’s event has been postponed due to COVID-19 regulations.

The event was set to take place on July 23-25.

According to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Government, “The Rodeo Board made this decision with the health and safety of workers and attendees in mind. The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date.”

The decision follows Gov. John Bel Edwards’ latest statewide mandate, which limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to 50 people or less.

The Tarpon Rodeo has taken place annually on the last weekend in July since 1928.

To stay up-to-date with information surrounding the rodeo, visit https://tarponrodeo.org/.