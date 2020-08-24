TCU Foodbank to suspend distribution until weather clears

From the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank:

The TCU Foodbank is working diligently to prepare for additional distribution needs after both weather issues clears Terrebonne Parish. The following are important announcements:

1) The Foodbank WILL NOT have its regular distribution this afternoon because of the expected weather at that time. However, should there be an extreme need, the Foodbank will be handing out special boxes that should provide temporary assistance on a limited basis until after weather issues are passed. The Foodbank will cease handing out these boxes at 12:15 today to allow our volunteers to take care of themselves and their families.

2) Because of the expected weather that will affect this area due to Hurricane Laura, the

Foodbank will NOT distribute food again until Saturday (August 29th), depending on the conditions that may occur after the effects of Hurricane Laura. We are aware that distributions being 7 days apart may be difficult on some, but we will make every effort to reestablish distributions as soon as is possible after Hurricane Laura.

The Foodbank will stay in contact with Terrebonne Parish Officials to make the latest information available as soon as possible. We will also post information to the Foodbank social media sites.