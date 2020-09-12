TD 19 becomes Tropical Storm Sally

Tropical depression 19 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Sally. Additional strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday.

At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 81.6 West. The storm is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h), and a turn toward the west-northwest is expected later today or tonight. A west-northwestward or northwestward motion is then expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center is forecast to move over the southeastern and eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday, and then move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico Sunday night and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) south and southeast of the center, just to the south of the Florida Keys. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Sally is expected to produce through Tuesday rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with localized amounts of 8 inches along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Peninsula to southeast Louisiana and 2 to 4 inches farther inland over far southern Alabama, Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. This is expected to be a slow-moving system that will likely continue to produce heavy rainfall and considerable flooding near the central Gulf Coast through the middle of next week. Flash, urban and rapid onset flooding along small streams and minor to isolated moderate flooding on rivers is likely.