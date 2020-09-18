TD 22 forecast to become Tropical Storm Alpha today

Tropical depression 22 is still expected to strengthen into a tropical storm today. When that occurs, it will be named “Alpha”, as NHC will be using the Greek Alphabet for the remainder of the 2020 hurricane season. The system could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday.

At 10 a.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is located about 275 miles (445 km) east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico, and about 255 miles (405 km) southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is expected through early Saturday. A slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday or Saturday night, and this motion will likely continue into early next week.