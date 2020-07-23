TD 8 continues its journey west to Texas; rain expected in Louisiana through Monday

From the National Hurricane Center:

At 7 a.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located over the Gulf of Mexico about 405 miles (650 km) east-southeast of Port O’Conner, Texas. It’s moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect along the Texas coastline from Port Mansfield to High Island. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday. Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should monitor the progress of this system.