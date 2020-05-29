“Technical issues” prevent cases and testing data from updating; number of patients on ventilators drops below 100

Due to network technical issues, case and testing data could not be updated today. The data on deaths and hospitalization have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update.

Here’s the little data that we have today:

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,661 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 71.

In Terrebonne Parish, TOHSEP is reporting 50 deaths. (the state is reporting 49 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 714 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 90 are on ventilators. That’s 47 fewer patients than yesterday, and 10 fewer patients on vents. This is the first time patients on vents has dropped below 100 since we began tracking it.