TEDA Launches Grant Program to Support Terrebonne Small Businesses

Today Terrebonne Economic Development Foundation is launching the Bayou Business Grant Program. The program, in coordination with Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and a $500,000 contribution from BHP, is aimed getting money to businesses quickly and easily. The Bayou Business Grant Programs will be targeted grants up to $10,000 to help Terrebonne Parish businesses with specific unmet needs from the federal and state programs available.

“On behalf of the people of Terrebonne Parish, we would like to thank BHP for its significant contribution that will be used to help small businesses in Terrebonne Parish,” said Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove. “I would also like to thank Matt Rookard and the TEDA Board for following through on this endeavor and expeditiously assisting the people of Terrebonne Parish.”

“BHP and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government saw a specific need during our business outreach and assessment of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 response,” said Matt Rookard, CEO of Terrebonne Economic Development Authority. “There are businesses that are not getting what they need as quickly as they need it to survive. We are aiming to help businesses create a path back to sustainability. ”

Myron Protz, BHP Gulf of Mexico General Manager, said, “BHP provides the critical energy resources that the world relies on. In turn, we rely on local and small businesses to help us deliver these resources. These small businesses also play an important role in the fabric of our economy, underpinning the livelihoods for our workforce, and the South Louisiana community at large. BHP is pleased to partner with Terrebonne Parish and the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority to offer immediate relief to these businesses. We want to ensure the companies we count as partners have the means to continue on, especially during this time of great uncertainty.”

TEDFo is also pleased to announce that we are partnering with the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce and South Central Industrial Association to market and administer this program. This partnership will allow us to work closely with the business community in Terrebonne Parish to identify, assess, and solve business needs quickly as the economic situation evolves during this unprecedented event.

Applications for the Bayou Business Grant Program will be online and available immediately. Applications will be taken starting today, Monday, April 13.

Interested businesses can go to www.TPEDA.org/bayoubusinessgrants to find out more and download the application. Additionally, staff is available through TEDA’s business response hotline by calling (985) 633-1887 or by emailing bizresponse@tpeda.org.