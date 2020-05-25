Teen drowns in Grand Isle; two others hospitalized
Earlier this evening, we reported the Grand Isle Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were searching for multiple persons in the water in Grand Isle.
According to reports by FOX 8 News, two individuals were rescued and one 17-year old was pronounced dead after the search was complete. One 15-year-old was flown to University Hospital and another person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The incident occurred on the beachside of Andy P. Valence Memorial Bridge.
The investigation is still ongoing.