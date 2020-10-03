Teenaged Bicyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Shortly after 7:00 pm on October 2, 2020, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a bicyclist on LA 308 just south of Linda Street. The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Michael Guidry of Lockport.

The preliminary investigation revealed Guidry was traveling north on the northbound shoulder of LA 308 on a Mongoose bicycle. Guidry attempted to cross LA 308 as a southbound 2001 GMC Sierra was approaching while exiting a curve in the roadway. The driver took evasive actions in an attempt to avoid the collision, but was unsuccessful. Guidry was struck by the GMC and ejected from his bicycle. The bicycle remained in the roadway and it was struck a second time by a 2017 Nissan Versa.

Guidry suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash with the GMC. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Neither of the drivers were injured and they were both properly restrained.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Guidry and a standard toxicology report is pending. Both drivers submitted breath samples showing no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind bicyclists to never assume that a motorist can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials are key to preventing crashes. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right side, of the roadway, as possible and obey all traffic laws.