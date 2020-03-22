Terrebonne and Lafourche each report 12 cases; state total rises to 837

The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday evening is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 837. That’s 252 new cases in our state in a 24 hour period; 74 new cases since yesterday’s 5:30pm update.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 12 cases. Lafourche Parish is also reporting 12.

In total statewide, 1,385 tests have been completed by the state lab and 2,113 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 20 deaths.

36 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

The breakdown by parish is as follows: Orleans Parish is now reporting 451 cases, 15 deaths; Jefferson, 184 cases, 3 deaths; Catahoula, 1 case, 1 death; St. James, 1 case, 1 death; St. Tammany, 25; East Baton Rouge, 20; Ascension, 17; Caddo, 16; St. Bernard, 13; St. John the Baptist, 10; St. Charles, 8; Lafayette, 6; Bossier, 5; Plaquemines, 5; Calcasieu, 4; Ouachita, 4; Rapids, 3; West Baton Rouge, 3; St. Landry, 3; Tangipahoa, 3; Washington, 2; DeSoto, 2; Evangeline, 2; Iberia, 2; Iberville, 2; Livingston, 2; St. James, 1; Acadia, 1; Assumption, 1; Avoyles, 1; Beauregard, 1; Bienville, 1; Claiborne, 1; St. Mary, 1; Webster, 1; Parish under investigation, 11.