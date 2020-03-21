Terrebonne and Lafourche each reporting 11 cases; state total up to 763

The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday evening is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 763. That’s 178 new cases today.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 11 cases. Lafourche Parish is also reporting 11.

But keep in mind, 573 tests results came in today. In total statewide, 1,294 tests have been completed by the state lab and 2,008 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday evening confirmed four additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 20.

The deaths of an 83-year-old Orleans Parish resident, a 50-year-old Orleans resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident and a 90-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported. All aside from the 83-year-old individual had underlying medical conditions.

35 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

The breakdown by parish is as follows: Orleans Parish is now reporting 418 cases, 15 deaths; Jefferson, 116 cases, 3 deaths; Catahoula, 1 case, 1 death; St. James, 1 case, 1 death; St. Tammany, 22; East Baton Rouge, 18; Caddo, 15; Ascension, 12; St. Bernard, 12; St. John the Baptist, 9; St. Charles, 7; Lafayette, 6; Bossier, 5; Calcasieu, 4; Plaquemines, 4; West Baton Rouge, 3; St. Landry, 3; Tangipahoa, 3; Washington, 2; DeSoto, 2; Evangeline, 2; Iberia, 2; Iberville, 2; Livingston, 2; Ouachita, 2; Rapids, 2; St. James, 1; Acadia, 1; Assumption, 1; Avoyles, 1; Beauregard, 1; Bienville, 1; Claiborne, 1; St. Mary, 1; Webster, 1; Parish under investigation, 9.