Terrebonne Council on Aging to distribute Food for Seniors

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government announced today the Terrebonne Council on Aging will hold Food for Seniors distribution as a drive-thru for preregistered clients only at the following locations and dates:

• Friday, May 8th, 7:15am – 10:00am, East Park Recreation Center Parking Lot

• Friday, May 8th, 8:30am – 11:00am, Chauvin Senior Center

• Friday, May 15th, 8:00am – 11:00am, Schriever Senior Center

On Thursday, May 14th, Terrebonne Council on Aging will deliver Food for Senior boxes to the residents of Bayou Towers who are pre-registered for the Food for Senior program. Terrebonne Council on Aging staff will deliver the boxes to each client’s apartment door so clients do not have to pick up the boxes from downstairs.

Residents of Bonne Terre Village 1 & 2 and the Shady Lane Apartments will receive their Food for Senior boxes as scheduled.

All homebound clients will have their Food for Senior boxes delivered to them as normal.