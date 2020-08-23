Terrebonne enacts Mandatory Evacuation for areas outside of floodgates

Due to the potential of 2-4 feet of storm surge outside of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Morganza to the Gulf Levee System and the coastal areas of Terrebonne Parish by Hurricane Marco, Parish President Gordon Dove and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet are calling for a MANDATORY EVACUATION of Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish which includes the following areas effective at 6PM Sunday evening, August 23rd:

Zone 1

a.) All areas south of the Pointe-aux-Chenes Floodgate

b.) All areas south of the Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in Lower Montegut

c.) All of Isle de Jean Charles

d.) All areas south of the Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

e.) All areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac

f.) All areas south of the Lower Dularge Floodgate

A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION of ONLY the Pointe-aux-Chenes area of Zone 2 effective at 6PM Sunday evening, August 23rd.

All interests in the areas of evacuation are strongly urged to comply with this mandatory and voluntary evacuation order due the projected storm surge from Tropical Storm Marco.

The Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 800 Verret Street in Houma will open as an evacuation shelter at 6PM Sunday evening. Evacuees are should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula, medicine and supplies to last 3 days.

If transportation to Houma Municipal Auditorium is required, please call (985) 873-6357 to arrange pick-up after 6PM on Sunday. Household pets brought to the Auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owners.