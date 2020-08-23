Terrebonne Evacuation Map: What zone do I live in?

Terrebonne Parish is currently under a mandatory evacuation for Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish. But where the heck is Zone 1?

Zone 1 consists of everything south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system:

a.) All areas south of the Pointe-aux-Chenes Floodgate

b.) All areas south of the Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in Lower Montegut

c.) All of Isle de Jean Charles

d.) All areas south of the Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

e.) All areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac

f.) All areas south of the Lower Dularge Floodgate

If you are uncertain where your home falls on the map, you can put your address in on this website to confirm: http://www.tohsep.com/Evacuation



