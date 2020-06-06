Terrebonne Evacuations: What zone am I in?

Parish President Dove gave the order yesterday for mandatory evacuation for Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish. But where the heck is Zone 1?

Zone 1 consists of everything south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system.

In 2018, Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (TOHSEP) expanded the hurricane evacuation from two to six evacuation zones. The substantial completion of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system led to the creation of the new Terrebonne Parish Hurricane Evacuation Map.

If you are uncertain where your home falls on the map, you can put your address in on this website to confirm: http://www.tohsep.com/Evacuation



