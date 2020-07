As of 8am, the following floodgates are closed:

Humble Canal, Bayou Terrebonne Sector gate, Bush Canal, Bayou Petit Caillou, Placid Canal, Bayou Dularge, Bayou Black, Upper Little Caillou Auxiliary Gate.

The following floodgates are pending closure:

Boudreaux Canal, Pointe Aux Chenes

You can monitor all floodgate statuses here: https://www.tlcd.org/mobile/