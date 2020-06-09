Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Terrebonne floodgates to begin opening this evening

by
News

From the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District:

 

The following floodgates will be open by 8PM this evening, Monday, June 8:

Bubba Dove HNC Floodgate
Bayou Grand Caillou Floodgate
Falgout Canal Floodgate
Bayou Dularge Floodgate



 

The Bayou Terrebonne and Boudreaux Canal Sector Gates will be manned and operated based on tidal conditions.

 

The Humble Canal, Bush Canal, Bayou Petit Caillou, Placid Canal, Pointe-aux-Chenes and Upper Little Caillou Auxillary Floodgates will remain closed tonight and open tomorrow, June 9, based on tide conditions.

 

The Bayou Black Floodgate will remain closed due to a rise in the Atchafalaya River.



 

The La. Hwy 56 and Pointe-aux Chênes Road gates are open at this time.

 

For floodgate information, please go to www.tlcd.org/mobile

by
News

by
Outdoors

by
News