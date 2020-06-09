Terrebonne floodgates to begin opening this evening

From the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District:

The following floodgates will be open by 8PM this evening, Monday, June 8:

Bubba Dove HNC Floodgate

Bayou Grand Caillou Floodgate

Falgout Canal Floodgate

Bayou Dularge Floodgate

The Bayou Terrebonne and Boudreaux Canal Sector Gates will be manned and operated based on tidal conditions.

The Humble Canal, Bush Canal, Bayou Petit Caillou, Placid Canal, Pointe-aux-Chenes and Upper Little Caillou Auxillary Floodgates will remain closed tonight and open tomorrow, June 9, based on tide conditions.

The Bayou Black Floodgate will remain closed due to a rise in the Atchafalaya River.

The La. Hwy 56 and Pointe-aux Chênes Road gates are open at this time.

For floodgate information, please go to www.tlcd.org/mobile