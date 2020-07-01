Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Terrebonne Independence Celebration cancelled

Terrebonne Patriots Inc. released the following statement on social media yesterday:

 

“We are sad and sorry to announce there will be NO Independence Celebration this year due to COVID-19. We hope to see [all] Veterans next year. We’d like to thank all Veterans for their service.”



 

Dean Schouest, director the of Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, confirmed there would be no fireworks show at the Civic Center either.

 

The closest fireworks show this year will be in Thibodaux.

