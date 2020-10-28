Terrebonne Issues Additional Voluntary Evacuation Orders for Zone 2

Due to the strong possibility of Hurricane Zeta making landfall as a category 2 hurricane with a landfall on Timbalier Island, Parish President Gordon Dove is issuing a voluntary evacuation for all residents living in a manufactured homes in Zone 2 of Terrebonne Parish, effective today at 10AM. This includes areas of Lower Dularge, Dulac, Chauvin, Montegut and Pointe Aux Chene. The Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 800 Verret Street in Houma, will open at 10AM today as an evacuation shelter for those needing shelter. Residents who do not feel safe in their homes should seek shelter. If you need a ride to the shelter, please call 985-873-6357 to arrange a ride to the shelter.

The following evacuation orders will be in effect at 10AM today in Terrebonne Parish:

MANDATORY EVACUATION of Zone 1 of Terrebonne Parish, effective at 10AM today. Zone 1 includes:

a.) All areas south of the Pointe-aux-Chenes Floodgate

b.) All areas south of the Bayou Terrebonne Floodgate in Lower Montegut

c.) All of Isle de Jean Charles

d.) All areas south of the Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

e.) All areas south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee road ramp on Four Point Road in Lower Dulac

f.) All areas south of the Lower Dularge Floodgate

A VOLUNTARY EVACUATION of all residents ONLY the Pointe-aux-Chenes area of Zone 2 and ALL residents living in manufactured homes in Zone 2, which includes the communities of Lower Dularge, Dulac, Chauvin, Montegut and Pointe Aux Chene, effective at 10AM today.

Residents can view their hurricane zones at www.tohsep.com.