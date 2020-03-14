Terrebonne Jail Suspends Visitations

Inmate visitations have been ceased until further notice at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex over fears of the global pandemic.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter’s decision to suspend visitations comes from a recommendation by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and went into effect Saturday, March 14.

“This step is a precaution to protect staff members, inmates and their families and friends from any potential exposure to COVID-19,” according to TPSO website. “No instance of the virus has been reported at our facility to date, and we repeat that this is a protective measure taken out of an abundance of caution.”

At-home online video visitations are still available. “The Securus Video App,” will allow visitations from home, and can be found here: https://securustech.net/video-products/.

The “Securus Inmate Services,” found on the left side of the www.tpso.net website is another route.

The TPSO also advised against relying on statements seen on social media, and provided a list of websites to instead go to find answers about Covid-19, also known as the coronavirus.

“We also ask that the Sheriff’s Office main number not be called for general questions regarding COVID-19 websites that should have answers include www.tpso.net,www.tpcg.org, www.la.gov, and www.cdc.gov,” said the statement on the TPSO website. “You may also email pio@tpso.net.”