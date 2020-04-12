Terrebonne OHSEP reports 3 new deaths; state cases rise to 20,595

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 20,595. That’s 581 new cases in 24 hours. The number of daily cases reported has continued to decline since Thursday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 468 cases, 14 more than yesterday. Their number of daily cases has also declined since Thursday. They are still reporting 13 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 255 cases, 7 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 17 deaths, three more than the state reported.

The state is reporting 34 new deaths, bringing the total to 840 deaths. Statewide, there are 2,084 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 458 are on ventilators. That’s 17 more patients than yesterday, but 12 fewer patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 106 state tests (11 more than yesterday) and 999 commercial tests (41 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 324 state tests (31 more than yesterday) and 1,930 commercial tests (41 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 5,519 tests have been completed by the state lab and 98,526 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 7,130 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 104,045 tests.