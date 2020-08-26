Terrebonne Parish Curfew in effect for areas south of Morganza to the Gulf

Sheriff Tim Soignet wishes to remind everyone that a curfew is in effect from 10 PM to 6 AM for all locations south of the Morganza to the Gulf levee and gate system tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The purpose of the curfew is to protect the property of people who have had to leave due to Hurricane Laura. Deputies are stationed at key locations to ensure that the curfew is followed.

This areas under curfew include:

South of the Pointe-aux-Chenes Floodgate

South of the Bayou Terrebonne floodgate in Lower Montegut

ALL of Isle de Jean Charles

All areas south of the Bayou Petit Caillou Floodgate including Cocodrie

All areas south of the levee ramp road near Four Point

All areas south of the lower Dularge Floodgate.

For further information and a detailed description of the areas under curfew go to www.tpso.net