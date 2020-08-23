Terrebonne Parish 10 p.m. Curfew in effect Monday through Wednesday

From TPSO:

Sheriff Tim Soignet is announcing that a curfew will be in effect for all of Terrebonne Parish from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the nights of Monday, Aug. 24, Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Aug. 26, due to emergency conditions expected as a result of Hurricane Marco.

“This action is the best way for us to ensure that both lives and property are protected as we endure this weather emergency,” Sheriff Soignet said.

• The curfew will NOT affect people traveling to or from work.

• Businesses are NOT required to close.

Because of storm surge potential, ZONE 1 of Terrebonne Parish is under a MANDATORY evacuation order as of 6 p.m. today, Sunday, August 23. This includes all areas south of the Morganza levee system.

Additionally, a VOLUNTARY evacuation is recommended for the community of Pointe-aux-Chenes.

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has advised us that a shelter will be opened at the HOUMA MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM, 800 VERRET STREET IN HOUMA, beginning today at 6 p.m.

“It is my hope that at this point our residents have made all of their preparations,” Sheriff Soignet said. “If you are in a mandatory evacuation area, we urge you to leave. Staying can place you at great risk and increases the risks for emergency responders.”

Monitor the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, @Terrebonne_SO on Twitter and www.tpso.net for further updates.