Terrebonne Parish Daily Update: March 16

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will provide our community with a daily update. We will share it with our readers each evening.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Coronavirus Daily Update for March 16, 2020

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Terrebonne Parish: 2 (no change from Sunday, March 15th)

All Terrebonne Parish sponsored events have been canceled that may exceed 250 people

All Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) events have been postponed until further notice

Live after 5 event scheduled for Downtown Houma in March has been canceled.

Access to the 32 nd Judicial Court System has been limited

All Terrebonne Parish Government Offices remain open with normal business hours.

The Terrebonne Council on Aging (TCOA) has implemented the following measures:

All local senior centers and lunch centers have been closed until further notice.

All home visits by TCOA have been canceled.

Senior citizens who receive home delivered meals will continue to receive home delivered meals and all senior citizens who utilized the senior centers and lunch centers for meals and are in need of meals will be added to the home delivery list to receive meals.

All senior center and lunch center managers will begin check-up calls tomorrow to registered senior citizens every other day.

All information and assistance request will be conducted via telephone. If a senior citizen needs information or assistance, they should call the Council on Aging office at 985-868-8411.

All assessments for senior citizens will be conducted by telephone.

No changes to the Council on Aging transportation system have been implemented at this time.

The Governor of Louisiana has issued the following orders for the entire State beginning at Midnight tonight:

All casinos, bars, theaters and health clubs and gyms will be closed until further notice.

Restaurants may remain open only for drive-thru, take-out and delivery services.



To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses you should do the following:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your mouth or nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, or cough and sneeze into your upper arm, not your hands.

Clean frequently touched surfaces with regular household cleaning sprays or wipes.

Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Stay home from work or school if you are sick

For the most updated information regarding COVID-19, residents can do the following: