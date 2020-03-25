Terrebonne Parish Daily Update: March 24, 2020

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Coronavirus Daily Update for March 24, 2020

(all new information is marked with an asterisk * and bolded)

*Number of Coronavirus Cases in Terrebonne Parish: 14 (No Increase from March 23, 2020)

Information Regarding Public Viewing of the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Council Chairman Steve Trosclair, and in accordance with Section 4 of Louisiana Executive Proclamation Number JBE 2020-30 of March 16, 2020 and the Parish President’s Executive Order on Public Meetings signed March 23, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. and recorded in the Public Record on March 35, 2020 at COB 2600, page 585, Entry No. 1600720 , the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. shall be conducted via Zoom tele/video conference and shall be live streamed on Terrebonne Parish Council’s Facebook page. For more information on how to view and participate in the council meeting, please go to this website for more information: http://tohsep.com/Emergency/article/1588

*Terrebonne Parish Library Information:

As of yesterday, Monday, March 23, 2020, the library system branches were closed to the public. Curbside services were also suspended until Monday, April 6, 2020.

All fines will be waived while the library facilities are closed. Please do not return checked out items until the libraries reopen.

The Terrebonne Parish Library offers many e-services to cardholders that can be accessed from home. This includes eBooks, online magazines, Hoopla, streaming services, and various databases such as TumbleBooks, Homework Louisiana, Learning Express, and World Book Online. During this time, patrons are allowed to check out up to 10 eBooks at a time versus the standard 5.

For patrons who do not yet have a library card, there is now an online sign-up option that can be found on the home page at mytpl.org. Patrons are encouraged to follow the Terrebonne Parish Library System Facebook page for updates and may also leave messages to the page for any questions they may have.

*Houma-Terrebonne Airport Commission

• The airport remains open as published in FAA form 5010 and per applicable NOTAMS.

• Airport Commission Offices are closed to public visitors, who are being directed to telephone and email means of contact.

• Lessees desiring to pay rent in-person can deposit payments and correspondence in an outside drop box at the office.

• An airport manager (rotating) + one office assistant (rotating) will be available at the office Monday – Thursday during normal business hours. Remaining staff will remain available via telephone and email.

• The office will be closed each Friday (weekly) for a thorough disinfecting, and on April 9 due to Holiday on Friday, April 10. All staff is also available during disinfecting for normal business via telephone and email.

• All airfield maintenance (grass, concrete, lighting, electronics, instrument landing systems, AWOS/ATIS etc.) will continue as normal.

• The control tower has been reduced to one controller in the tower + one team member in the tower office. Assuming no decline in the number of fit-for-duty tower controllers, normal published tower hours of operation can be sustained.

• If controller illness eventually results in absences, reduced tower hours of operation (if necessary) will be published in NOTAMS.

• Unless otherwise changed or extended, this posture will be maintained through Sunday April 12th

*Terrebonne Council on Aging (TCOA) Information

Economically needy and disadvantage senior residents of Terrebonne Parish (60 and over), who are not currently receiving home-delivered meals, may call the Terrebonne Council on Aging to find out if they qualify to receive a meal. Please call the Council on Aging at (985) 868-8411 then dial 0 for assistance. Because of a large number of calls, seniors may be asked to leave their name and phone number and a Council on Aging staff member will return their call as soon as possible.

*Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have issues a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602. Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 8 a.m., March 25, 2020 and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Due to the amount of information on the daily briefing, the parish has started to only list new information. For a full daily update that includes all previous information posted in daily updates, please go to www.tohsep.com/news/covid19.