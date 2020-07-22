Terrebonne Parish Diversity and Inclusion Task Force holds first meeting

Yesterday evening, the Terrebonne Parish Diversity and Inclusion Task Force held its first meeting.

The task force consists of local lawmakers, educators, council members, community activists, business owners and law officials, among other influencers.

Councilman John Navy, who spearheaded the task force, gave opening remarks, noting that the new board aims to have no political affiliations, having everyone working together; make sure that everyone is heard; have no finger-pointing; and “address issues and make real changes.”

Dr. Patrick Walker, a local physician, read a rough draft he created for the group’s mission statement: a goal to systematically demolish institutionalized racism and replace it with a “perennial level playing field that embraces justice, equality and inclusivity for all peoples.”

Members also weighed in on what should be highlighted in the subcommittees, which include education, community initiatives, law enforcement and judicial, business development, health care, youths and affordable/transitional housing — which was added during the meeting.

In regard to education, Shirell Parfait-Dardar, activist for ingenious people, highlighted the need for schools to study an array of cultures. Although she has seen the Department of Education as a whole try to improve cultural education, she said, “we have many, many different cultures that our kids just aren’t learning about.”

“If we’re not going to teach our kids how to celebrate each other, how are they supposed to learn,” she later continued. “How is the diversity and inclusion ever going to happen if we don’t teach them how to celebrate these differences?”

Navy agreed with Parfait-Dardar’s sentiments. “Take me for example: I have black, white and Indian in my family. So, I’m a mixture; I’m a little melting pot,” he shared after the meeting. “I need to know my Native American side; I need to know my African-American side. I’ve been learning all my life about my Caucasian side. So yeah, I think it’s important that we do know all aspects to be inclusive.”

During the meeting, Councilwoman Jessica Domangue, who is also a licensed clinical social worker, touched on the importance of improving mental health care efforts in the community, especially for the youth.

Mental health issues have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Navy added after the meeting. “Now, I’m afraid of what kind of issues our kids are going to have going back to school, dealing with mental health…Being isolated and distancing for a longtime, life has changed for a lot of people,” he said.

The people that have mental health issues have been neglected and need to be provided more adequate services, Navy said, before highlighting the homeless rate that’s also an issue in the parish.

“So, it’s a lot of work that needs to be done in that area, and the best way to do that is to sit at the table, see what kind of ways we could fund it and provide more programs for them,” he continued.

The task force also discussed adding more after-school programs beyond just sports; acquiring more support for minority-owned businesses; diversifying Terrebonne Parish boards to better reflect the entire community; working with bankers to end the disparity between whites and minorities being accepted for loans; and making sure more minority students have access to internet and technology to be able to learn at home, among other topics.

“I think it was a success,” Navy said. “I loved the discussion; I love the fact that we had people from both sides of the aisle here.”

He continued: “We’re not saying that these things are not happening, but once again, in Terrebonne Parish, we can improve upon everything.”