Terrebonne Parish enacts a curfew starting tonight

A parish-wide curfew has been jointly implemented by Parish President Gordon Dove, Sheriff Jerry Larpenter and Chief Dana Coleman, beginning this evening from 10 pm – 5 am. The curfew will remain in effect daily until further notice.

Only employees working for companies or businesses listed in the Executive Order 33 JEB 2020 (essential businesses) will be allowed to travel during curfew hours.

All Terrebonne residents should “Stay at Home” only leave for essential items.