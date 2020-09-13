Terrebonne Parish floodgates scheduled to close throughout the day

From the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District:

Due to Tropical Storm Sally the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District will begin closing the following gates on Sunday, September 13, 2020:

Upper Little Caillou, Humble Canal, Bush Canal, Bayou Petit Cailliou, Placid Canal and Upper Little Caillou Auxiliary Gate. Bayou Grand Caillou may also be closed as the weather progresses.

You can stay up-to-date on closures here: https://www.tlcd.org/mobile/