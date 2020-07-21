Terrebonne Parish high school graduations postponed again; dates to be determined

Terrebonne Parish public high school graduations have been postponed again.

Superintendent Philip Martin said due to Gov. John Bel Edwards limiting all indoor and outdoor social gatherings to 50 people, the events had to be pushed back.

“It’s frustrating to parents, and I get,” he said. “This is not something anybody wants; it’s just what we have.”

The ceremonies have been postponed a few times due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, with the previous postponement setting the graduations to next week.

Seniors were asked earlier in the pandemic if they would rather a scaled-down graduation or wait until occupancy limits were raised, Martin noted, and a majority of students chose to wait. “Now, had they known then what we know now, maybe they would have thought differently and I would have thought differently,” he continued.

Martin said the new dates won’t be determined until they receive confirmation of when the current restrictions will be lifted.

“We’re hoping we can get back to some semblance of normal at some point,” he added, “but we’re not there yet.”