Terrebonne Parish High School Graduations receive New tentative Dates

High School graduations for Terrebonne Parish schools have new tentative dates.

According to a statement by the Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD), the decision was made due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The dates for the ceremonies taking place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center are as follows:

Ellender Memorial High School – July 27

H. L. Bourgeois High School – July 28

South Terrebonne High School – July 29

Terrebonne High School – July 30

All graduations start at 7 p.m.

Previously, the events were scheduled to begin July 6, with the last one ending on July 9.