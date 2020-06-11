Terrebonne Parish High School Graduations receive New tentative Dates
High School graduations for Terrebonne Parish schools have new tentative dates.
According to a statement by the Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD), the decision was made due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The dates for the ceremonies taking place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center are as follows:
Ellender Memorial High School – July 27
H. L. Bourgeois High School – July 28
South Terrebonne High School – July 29
Terrebonne High School – July 30
All graduations start at 7 p.m.
Previously, the events were scheduled to begin July 6, with the last one ending on July 9.
Adult Education will be determined at a later date, TPSD said.