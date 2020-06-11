Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Terrebonne Parish High School Graduations receive New tentative Dates

High School graduations for Terrebonne Parish schools have new tentative dates.

According to a statement by the Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD), the decision was made due to COVID-19 restrictions.



The dates for the ceremonies taking place at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center are as follows:

Ellender Memorial High School – July 27
H. L. Bourgeois High School – July 28
South Terrebonne High School – July 29

Terrebonne High School – July 30



All graduations start at 7 p.m.

Previously, the events were scheduled to begin July 6, with the last one ending on July 9.

Adult Education will be determined at a later date, TPSD said.

 

 

