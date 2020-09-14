Terrebonne Parish issues a curfew, voluntary evacuation for areas south of floodgates

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has implemented the Parish’s hurricane/tropical storm plan throughout all departments in parish government. All preparations in advance of the arrival of Tropical Storm Sally have been completed or will be shortly. Parish President Dove declared and signed a declaration of emergency today at 10AM.

The parish’s Emergency Operations Center in Gray, LA, will go to full operational status at 6PM Monday, September 14, 2020, on a 24-hour basis until further notice. All Emergency Support Function managers will be available at that time as well as call-takers.

Due to the 1-3 ft. storm surge outside the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection Levee system, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and Sheriff Tim Soignet have called for a voluntary evacuation of all areas south (outside) of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf levee system beginning at 12PM (Noon) on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Sheriff Tim Soignet will enforce a curfew for all areas south (outside) of the Morganza to the Gulf levee system effective at 8PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 until 8PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The Houma Municipal Auditorium, located at 880 Verret Street in Houma will be available as an evacuation shelter beginning at 6PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 for those residents who have evacuated from low-lying areas of the Parish Evacuees should bring sufficient food, water, bedding, baby formula and other necessary personal items to last 3 days. If transportation is needed to the Houma Municipal Auditorium, please call (985) 873-6357 Monday to arrange pick-up. Household pets brought to the Auditorium will be registered with the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and kept there until reunited with owners.

Parish President Dove also announces that all Parish Government offices will be open on Monday, September 14, 2020 with normal business hours. A decision on opening Parish Government offices on Tuesday, September 15th will be decided on Monday, September 14th.

All Terrebonne Parish School District schools are closed Monday, September 14th and Tuesday, September 15th.

Fletcher Technical Community College will have virtual/remote classes tomorrow. Faculty and staff may report to campus to retrieve any necessary items before 11AM.

The Terrebonne Registrar of Voter’s office will be closed Monday, September 14th.

A list of Terrebonne Parish self-service sandbag locations can be located here.

All Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District’s Morganza to the Gulf Levee system floodgates, including the Houma Navigation Canal Bubba Dove floodgate, will be closed by midnight tonight until further notice. For floodgate status, please visit www.tlcd.org/mobile .