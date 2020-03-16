Terrebonne Parish Library System moving to curbside service

To take precautions against public health concerns, Terrebonne Parish Library System will provide curbside services only until further notice. Computer use, meeting rooms, and programs for the rest of the month have been cancelled.

Main, East Houma, and North Branch will close at 8 p.m. today, Monday, March 16. From Tuesday, March 17 until further notice, modified library hours are as follows:

Main, East Houma, and North:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Bourg, Chauvin, Dulac, Dularge, Gibson, Montegut

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patrons are asked to call ahead for any materials they would like to request. Main Library will provide services through the drive-thru window. All other branches will have a staff person on standby at the front door to assist patrons with library items. Overdue fees will be waived at this time. Copy and fax services will also be provided through curbside assistance.

Staff will be working diligently at this time to sanitize the library, including wiping down books and computers. All library items will be sanitized upon return.

For patrons who wish to maintain social distance, TPL offers many e-services to cardholders that can be accessed from home. This includes eBooks, online magazines, Hoopla, streaming services, and various databases such as Homework Louisiana, Learning Express, and World Book Online. During this time, patrons are allowed to check out up to 10 eBooks at a time versus the standard 5.

Telephone assistance will still be available. Contact phone numbers for each branch can be found at mytpl.org.