Terrebonne Parish: More Floodgate Closures scheduled for this afternoon, night

Due to the incoming threat of Tropical Depression Cristobal — which is expected to once again turn into a tropical storm — the Terrebonne Levee & Conservation District has closed several floodgates, with plans to close more.

“Right now the predictions are still ground zero between here and Morgan City, which is not good — a worst case scenario for us for tides.” said Reggie Dupre, Terrebonne Levee & Conservation District Executive Director. “Basically the overall strategy is to try to get as much capacity as we can in the system so we catch it at low tide.”

“Terrebonne Levee District has 13 navigable floodgates and several environmental structures– which are basically coverts with sluice gates on them,” he continued. “All environmental structures are now closed.”

Gibson, Placid Canal, Upper Little Caillou Auxiliary, Humble Canal, Bush Canal gates are all closed.

“We didn’t totally knock out navigation because with Bayou Terrebonne open and Humble closed, you can still get in and out from Bayou Terrebonne,” Dupre said. “Even with Bush and Placid closing, you can still get in and out through the Cocodrie floodgate. We’re trying to accommodate people trying to come in and bring their equipment in for the storm.”

At 3 p.m. today, Bayou Grand Caillou and Lower Dularge gates will close, and the two sector gates, Bayou Terrebonne and Boudreaux Canal gates, will be manned and monitored to close with the tides.

With the low tide expected to come around 10:30 p.m., at about 10 p.m. tonight the HNC Bubba Dove, Falgout Canal, Cocodrie and Pointe-aux-Chenes gates are scheduled to close.

“It’s pretty rare to have a nighttime closure, especially on the Bubba Dove — that’s dangerous.” Dupre said. “But we’re going to have the Sheriff’s Office and have two patrol boats there.”

Dupre said he just got off a conference call with Earl Eues, Director of Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness, and the National Weather Service to confirm the plan or make any adjustments.

“As of right now, it seems that it’s still a good plan,” he continued, “and that’s what we’re going with.”