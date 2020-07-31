Terrebonne Parish officers, animal shelter save injured kitten

A patrol deputy located a badly injured kitten on West Tunnel Boulevard in Houma on Thursday morning after responding to a call from a concerned citizen, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO).

The deputy safeguarded the feline until an animal control officer arrived, TPSO noted.

The kitten was then brought to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter for emergency surgery. The feline, named Frankie by shelter workers, was deemed likely to survive, barring complications, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The animal control officer volunteered to be Frankie’s foster mom, until he is well enough to be adopted,” TPSO wrote.