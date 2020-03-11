Terrebonne Parish Officials Decide to Cancel Irish Italian Parade: ‘We have Decided to Air on the Side of Caution’

Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove; Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman; Sheriff Jerry Larpenter; Sheriff-Elect Tim Soignet; Earl Eues, Director of Terrebonne Parish Homeland Security; and Steve Ponville, Director of Public Safety decided to cancel the Irish Italian Parade that was scheduled to roll in Houma on Sunday, March 22, according to a memo released by the Dove Office.

The cancelation is because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic throughout the United States, according to the memo — which referenced cases in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish as being close.

“As much as we hate to cancel any traditional event such as this, we have decided to air on the side of caution for the health and safety of the residents of Terrebonne Parish,” reads the memo.