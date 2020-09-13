Terrebonne Parish opens sand bag locations ahead of TS Sally
As Terrebonne Parish Public Works continues to monitor the potential for tropical weather in the coming days, self-serve sandbag sites will open Sunday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. to the public at the following locations:
Adult Softball Complex
9544 East Main Street, Houma, LA
Bobtown Volunteer Fire Station
4717 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA
Mechanicville Gym
2814 Senator Street, Houma, LA
Upper Dularge Fire Station
1767 Bayou Dularge, Houma, LA
Bayou Black Fire Station
2820 Savanne Road, Houma, LA
Village East Fire
100 Development Street, Houma, LA
Cannata’s West
6307 West Park Avenue, Houma, LA
Montegut Fire Station
1105 Highway 55, Montegut, LA
St. Ann Church
4355 Highway 24, Bourg, LA
Ward 7
5006 Highway 56, Chauvin, LA
Donner Community Center
361 Azalea Drive, Donner, LA
Devon Keller Memorial Center
5575 Bayou Black Road, Gibson, LA
Public Works North Campus
206 Government Street, Gray, LA
Gibson East Fire
5218 North Bayou Black Road, Gibson, LA
West Terrebonne Fire
110 Merry Moss Street, Gibson, LA
Knights of Columbus Hall
1558 Higway 655, Pointe-aux-Chenes, LA
Civic Center
346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma, LA
(Image from files, ahead of Hurricane Barry)