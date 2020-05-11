Terrebonne Parish Recreation issuing Refunds for 2020 Softball, Baseball Registrations

From Terrebonne Parish Recreation:

Terrebonne Parish Recreation will be issuing Credit Card reimbursements beginning May 11, 2020 to everyone that paid by credit card for 2020 Softball & Baseball registrations. The credit card system will only allow credit to a true credit card transaction and will not allow us to credit some debit, prepaid cards and ACH transactions. This process is expected to be complete by Thursday May 14, 2020 and can be verified on your personal credit card statements. Any electronic transaction that isn’t allowed by the system will default to a cash reimbursement or activity credit as outlined below. If you paid by a credit card that is permitted by the system to be credited, it must be credited and no cash refund or activity credit is available.

There will be 2 options offered for program registration refunds, not eligible for electronic credit outlined above, as a result of the 2020 COVID-19 Baseball and Softball seasons.

Option #1 (Please see requirements for refund guidelines)

A full cash refund of the registration fee paid per child as verified by recreation records.

Option # 2 (Please see requirements for credit/carryover guidelines)

A full in house program credit of the registration fee paid per child as verified by recreation records.

Option #1

A full refund of the registration fee paid per child as verified by recreation records.

Paid by Cash or Check at TPR or Gym:

A cash refund will be issued on each verifiable roster form on file at Terrebonne Parish Recreation.

*Refund will only be given on valid numbered “pink” forms that are on file,

*Refund will only be given from the 2020 registration period of affected leagues,

*Refund will only be given to the person listed as parent (with a valid ID),

*Refund will require signature on a 2020 reimbursement form,

*Refund will only be distributed May 26, 2020 thru June 6, 2020 according to the published refund schedule which can be found as an attachment in the comments.

Option # 2

A full in house program credit of the registration fee paid per child as verified by recreation records.

A credit will be issued on each verifiable “pink” roster form on file at Terrebonne Parish Recreation for any sport/league throughout the rest of the calendar year 2020.

Nothing additional is required on your part at this time if you wish to be on the program credit list.

Please note: these credits are only good through the close of business 12/31/2020 and will be forfeited on that date if not used.

*Credit will only be given on valid numbered forms that are on file for 2020 affected league

*Credit will only be given to the person listed as parent (with a valid ID)when re-registering,

*Future registration using a credit will require in person registration at the TPR office.

*Credit can’t be used for Gym location or online registrations.