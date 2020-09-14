Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board to meet on Wednesday

The Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 5:30 p. m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Boulevard due to Hurricane Sally.

Previously, the meeting was going to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15.



The meeting is open to the public; however, seating is limited.

If you are unable to attend, contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.

