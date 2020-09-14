Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board to meet on Wednesday

The Terrebonne Parish Recreation Modernization Advisory Board meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 beginning at 5:30 p. m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Boulevard due to Hurricane Sally.

Previously, the meeting was going to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The meeting is open to the public; however, seating is limited.

If you are unable to attend, contact the Council Office at (985) 873-6519.