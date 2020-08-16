Terrebonne Parish Renews School District Millage

In the Parishwide Consolidated School District No. 1 Proposition (Millage Renewal), the voters of Terrebonne Parish passed the renewal with an overwhelming 81 percent, or a vote of 6,012 Yes, 1,393 No.

The unofficial turnout for the vote was 11.6 percent.

The other vote on a Terrebonne Parish ballot was the renewal of Rec. 4 millage. The millage was renewed with a vote of 78 percent, or a vote of 216 Yes, 60 No. The unofficial turnout for the vote was 8.8 percent.