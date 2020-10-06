Terrebonne Parish sandbag sites to open Tuesday afternoon

As Terrebonne Parish Public Works continues to monitor the potential for tropical weather in the coming days, self-serve sandbag sites will open Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM p.m. to the public at the following locations:



Bobtown Vol. Fire Station

4717 Grand Caillou Rd. Houma, LA

Mechanicville Gym

2814 Senator St.

Houma, LA

Upper Dularge Fire Station 1767 Bayou Dularge

Houma, LA

Bayou Black Fire Station 2820 Savanne Rd.

Houma, LA

Donner Community Center 361 Azalea Dr.

Donner, LA

Devon Keller Gym

5575 Bayou Black Rd. Gibson, LA

Civic Center

346 Civic Center Blvd.

Houma, LA

Adult Softball Complex 9544 East Main St.

Houma, LA

Knights of Columbus Hall 1558 Highway 655

Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA Montegut Fire Station 1105 Highway 55

Montegut, LA

Public Works North Campus 206 Government St.

Gray, LA

Gibson East Fire Station 5218 North Bayou Black Rd. Gibson, LA

St. Ann Church

4355 Highway 24

Bourg, LA

Ward 7

5006 Highway 56

Chauvin, LA

Village East Fire Station 100 Development St.

Houma, LA