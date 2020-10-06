Home News Terrebonne Parish sandbag sites to open Tuesday afternoon

Terrebonne Parish sandbag sites to open Tuesday afternoon

As Terrebonne Parish Public Works continues to monitor the potential for tropical weather in the  coming days, self-serve sandbag sites will open Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM p.m. to the public at the following locations



Bobtown Vol. Fire Station


4717 Grand Caillou Rd.  Houma, LA  

Mechanicville Gym 



2814 Senator St.  

Houma, LA  

Upper Dularge Fire Station  1767 Bayou Dularge  



Houma, LA  

Bayou Black Fire Station  2820 Savanne Rd.  

Houma, LA  



Donner Community Center 361 Azalea Dr.  

Donner, LA  

Devon Keller Gym  



5575 Bayou Black Rd. Gibson, LA  

Civic Center  

346 Civic Center Blvd. 



Houma, LA  

Adult Softball Complex 9544 East Main St.  

Houma, LA  



Knights of Columbus Hall 1558 Highway 655  

Pointe-Aux-Chenes, LA  Montegut Fire Station  1105 Highway 55  

Montegut, LA  



Public Works North Campus  206 Government St.  

Gray, LA  

Gibson East Fire Station 5218 North Bayou Black Rd.  Gibson, LA 



St. Ann Church 

4355 Highway 24  

Bourg, LA  



Ward 7  

5006 Highway 56  

Chauvin, LA  



Village East Fire Station 100 Development St.  

Houma, LA  

