Terrebonne Parish School District to offer free educational summer program online

With the effects of the COVID-19 crisis moving schools in Terrebonne Parish to remote learning for the remainder of the school year, the Terrebonne Parish School District is set to implement an online summer learning program for families looking to fill in educational gaps ahead of the 2020-2021 school year.

Scheduled to run from June 1 through July 16, the Strong Start 2020 program will feature a series of free interactive Google Classroom lessons for students enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade at public schools in the TPSD.

The program is centered on ELA and math but will integrate science and social studies as they fit.

“We’re pretty certain there will be some gaps in learning from being out due to COVID, so in order to close some of those gaps, we felt it very important that we continue to offer some lessons on the standards that may not have been fully taught, particularly the fourth nine-weeks standards,” Terrebonne Parish Schools Assistant Superintendent Bubba Orgeron said.

Live-streamed lessons led by teachers in the school district are set to take place each week on Monday through Thursday at designated times and will be recorded and made available to students who cannot view them at the set time.

Each lesson will be accompanied by assignments, as well as the incorporation of various online programs and resources.

Additionally, groups of teachers will be available online to offer additional assistance with each day’s lesson.

Currently, the school district is working on finalizing the lineup of teachers that will be involved in the program.

“We’re looking for engaging teachers who are really adept in the online instruction, those that have really shown to be successful with it the last couple of months, Orgeron said.

In addition, the TPSD has made Google Chromebooks available to students in the district who lack access to devices for online instruction. Next week, it will also begin offering Wi-Fi hotspots to families in need of internet access for education.

The Strong Start 2020 program has no capacity limit. Families interested in participating should register their children using the following codes based on the grade the student is currently completing (their grade during the 2019-2020 school year):

Kindergarten: sa4ru3r

First Grade: t7cpj5b

Second Grade: oc7aexf

Third Grade: 6bmkx3i

Fourth Grade: jcbgepx

Fifth Grade: a2uyvl3

Sixth Grade: 6fzgztw

Seventh Grade: kgmmzp2

Eighth Grade: cqzlxxu

“We value education, and we know that our families value education, and this is just an opportunity for kids to stay on pace,” Orgeron said” They’re going to stay on pace so that…they have a strong start in the upcoming grade without any gaps from the previous year.”