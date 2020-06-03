Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Terrebonne Parish: See the List of Sandbag Distribution Sites starting Thursday

by
News

From Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove:



*Sandbag Distribution Sites*
Starting at 7am Thursday June 4, 2020

In preparation of Tropical Storm Christobal, I have directed the Public Works Department to open the following sandbag locations starting at 7am Thursday June 4, 2020.

Adult Softball Complex
9544 East Main Street, Houma, LA
Bags – 1,000

Bobtown Volunteer Fire Station
4717 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA
Bags – 1,000
300 PREFILLED

Mechanicville Gym
2814 Senator Street, Houma, LA
Bags – 1,000
300 PREFILLED

Upper Dularge Fire Station
1767 Bayou Dularge, Houma, LA
Bags – 1,000
300 PREFILLED

Bayou Black Fire Station
2820 Savanne Road, Houma, LA
Bags – 1,000

Village East Fire
100 Development Street, Houma, LA
Bags – 1,000
300 PREFILLED

Cannata’s West
6307 West Park Avenue, Houma, LA
Bags – 4,000
1,000 PREFILLED

Montegut Fire Station
1105 Highway 55, Montegut, LA
Bags – 1,000
300 PREFILLED

St. Ann Church
4355 Highway 24, Bourg, LA
Bags – 1,000

Ward 7
5006 Highway 56, Chauvin, LA
Bags – 1,000

Donner Community Center
361 Azalea Drive, Donner, LA
Bags – 1,000

Devon Keller Memorial Center
5575 Bayou Black Road, Gibson, LA
Bags – 1,000

Public Works North Campus
206 Government Street, Gray, LA
Bags – 3,000

Gibson East Fire
5218 North Bayou Black Road, Gibson, LA
Bags – 1,000
300 PREFILLED

West Terrebonne Fire
110 Merry Moss Street, Gibson, LA
Bags – 1,000
1,000 PREFILLED

Knights of Columbus Hall
1558 Higway 655, Pointe-aux-Chenes, LA
Bags – 1,000
300 PREFILLED

Roads and Bridges
1860 Grand Caillou Road
PREFLLED PICKUP

Civic Center
346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma, LA
1,000 PREFILLED

