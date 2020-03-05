Terrebonne Rec 2-3 to Address Council Soon

At a meeting last night, Terrebonne Parish Recreation District 2-3 board members agreed to address the Terrebonne Parish Council at its meeting on Wednesday, March 11.

They will give a presentation to the Council mainly regarding the recent financial plan by Rec 2-3 board member Michael Bergeron.

The report estimated what the District “can’t do” and “can do” with the remaining balance and incoming money.

At the current rate — after estimating such incoming funds as the renewal of the 5-mill property tax for 10 years and sale of the MLK property, among other monies — the District will be roughly $2.6 million in the “red” (negative) by 2022 due mainly to the funding of the Bayou Country Sports Park’s (BCSP), according to Bergeron’s report presented at a special meeting on February 13.

“Even if the Council punts, we [would give] them the opportunity to say, ‘This is what we can do,’” Bergeron said.

The Board agreed to complete a final financial plan by Monday and have member Ryan Page complete a visual presentation to go along with it in preparation for Wednesday’s meeting.

Also during the meeting, the Board agreed to move forward with plans on disc golf, approving to write up a legal document regarding free disc rentals from the library, and the splash park at BCSP, agreeing on a base bid from LA Contracting.